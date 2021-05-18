BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up approximately 2.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 58,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,233. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

