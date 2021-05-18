BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.88

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 26034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

