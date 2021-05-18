Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.