Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 348.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

