Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $714,120.36 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.04 or 1.00512203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00181402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 269,413,095 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

