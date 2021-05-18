Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00009064 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $725.12 million and approximately $38.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046790 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

