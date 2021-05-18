Bitcoin Zero Market Capitalization Hits $60,084.59 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $60,084.59 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

