BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,889.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00004462 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $20,889.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,571,281 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,827 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

