BitcoinZ Price Up 72.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $15,626.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.00563971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00203322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00259956 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,419,609,362 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

