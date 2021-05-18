BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $738,407.74

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $738,407.74 and approximately $93,872.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00130402 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.60 or 0.00812073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

