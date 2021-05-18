BitTorrent Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.58 billion and $786.57 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004570 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002340 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

