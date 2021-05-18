BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.16.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 76,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,891. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

