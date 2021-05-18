Black Hills (BKH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH):

5/12/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

4/28/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

4/8/2021 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

4/6/2021 – Black Hills had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Black Hills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 253,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

