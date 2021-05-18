Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.