Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,575 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.