Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $19,515,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

