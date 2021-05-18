Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

