Black Swift Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

