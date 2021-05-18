Black Swift Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $757,000.

GDX stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

