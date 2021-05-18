Black Swift Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.