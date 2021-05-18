BLink (BLINK) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $14,978.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

