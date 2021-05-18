Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,032.00

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,032 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 130281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,473.46. The company has a market capitalization of £938.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

