BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $38.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,639. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,240,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

