BMO Capital Markets Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.30.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 217,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

