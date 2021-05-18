BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 194 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

