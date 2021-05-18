BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $393.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.39. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

