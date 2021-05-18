BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $2.43 Million in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.15% of Ouster at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of OUST opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUST. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.