BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,355 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEMIG by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period.

CEMIG stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

