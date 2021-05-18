BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 438,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.36% of Veritone as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

VERI stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $558.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

