BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 200 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.