Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Trimmed by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.