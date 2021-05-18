Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.