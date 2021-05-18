Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$248.73.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$204.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$221.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 78.46. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

