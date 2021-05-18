BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.06

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 263972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

