Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRC opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

