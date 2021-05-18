BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

