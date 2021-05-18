Brian J. Sereda Sells 20,430 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WATT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 1,133,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WATT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

