Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 171,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

