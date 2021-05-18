Bridge Advisory LLC Has $387,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,710,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

