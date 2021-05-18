Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $239,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. 49,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,964. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78.

