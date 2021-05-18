Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.