Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

