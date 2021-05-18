Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

