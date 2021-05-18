Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

