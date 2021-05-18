Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

