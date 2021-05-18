Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 612 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $192.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.