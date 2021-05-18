Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 101,836 shares.The stock last traded at $28.22 and had previously closed at $27.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

