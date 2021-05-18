Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.