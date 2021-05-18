Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.74. 1,881,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $270.51 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.55. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

