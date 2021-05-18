Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $964.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $959.29 million and the highest is $968.43 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.22.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

